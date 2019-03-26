Uncertainty shrouds Ray’s future

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: Once a heavyweight in Odisha politics, former Rourkela MLA and Union Minister Dilip Ray seems to have been stranded in political no man’s land with his gamble to quit the BJP seemingly failing so far.

Never before in his political career Ray was forced to stay idle with no political banner. That too in the run up to the General Elections. His supporters too are anxious and Ray must be worried about keeping his flock intact. At odds with the national and State leadership of BJP, Ray decided to end his long association with the party on November 30 last year.

Justifying his resignation from BJP and membership of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, he cited the inordinate delay in construction of the second Brahmani bridge and upgradation of the RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH), both projects announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 1,2015.Months of speculation regarding Ray’s return to BJD has proved wrong until now. If anything, his prestige is at stake. If Ray fails to get a respectable entry into either of the three major parties, it may cost him politically dear, admitted a close aide.

The former legislator had been maintaining that he would take a right decision at the right time along with his long time friend Bijoy Mohapatra, who has also quit BJP.

Reliable sources in BJD informed that on March 15 this year, Ray had a meeting with BJD high command where the former reportedly offered to contest from a Lok Sabha seat from coastal Odisha. A senior BJD leader requesting anonymity claimed Ray’s entry into BJD is getting delayed owing to failed negotiations over return of Bijoy Mohapatra to the party.

Ray’s close aide and Rourkela Bar Association president Ramesh Chandra Bal said all his supporters are firmly behind Ray and hope that BJD would utilise Ray’s political experience and capability.

Having served as State and Union Minister in the Biju Patnaik and AB Vajpayee Governments, Ray was one of the founding members of BJD. But, he was unceremoniously ousted from the regional party in 2002 following which he joined Congress and switched side to BJP before the 2009 elections. He won the Rourkela Assembly seat in 2014 defeating BJD nominee SP Nayak with a margin of around 10,800 votes.