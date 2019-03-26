Home States Odisha

Veteran vs newcomers in Balangir

The electoral fight in the seat will be triangular with a seasoned veteran taking on two newcomers in the ensuing polls.

Published: 26th March 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 10:02 AM

By Sanjaya Kumar Mishra
Express News Service

BALANGIR: It’s an ‘old versus new’ contest in Balangir Assembly constituency. The electoral fight in the seat will be triangular with a seasoned veteran taking on two newcomers in the ensuing polls.While Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra, the Congress nominee for the seat, is an old guard, Arkesh Narayan Singh Deo of BJD and Ananta Dash of BJP are first time candidates. Narasingh, the sitting MLA, is believed to have an edge over his rivals owing to a host of development projects implemented during his tenure. Setting up of a medical college and hospital, indoor stadium at PR High School, beautification of Laxmijore nullah passing through the town, construction of kalyan mandaps and widening of the town’s main road are some of his accomplishments during his tenure.  

BJD candidate Arkesh belongs to the royal family of Balangir. His grandfather Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo is a former Chief Minister of Odisha and father AU Singh Deo is known to be a close confidant of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. His elder brother Kalikesh Singh Deo is the sitting MP from Balangir. Arkesh has been involved in party activities in the area and his formidable background is expected to work in his favour.

BJP has finalised Ananta as its candidate from the constituency. Ananta has been active in politics since his college days. The popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his recent visit to Balangir has infused spirit and enthusiasm among BJP workers in the area. The visits of Union Ministers including Dharmendra Pradhan to the district are also expected to boost the poll prospects of Ananta, who has a strong support base in both urban and rural areas of the district.

Political observers observed that the contest between the trio will be a tough one. They also said issues like Lower Suktel project can prove to be game changers in the constituency.

