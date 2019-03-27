Away: Surprised, but Gartia ready

Phanindra Pradhan By

Express News Service

BARGARH: IN the last 23 years of his political journey that traversed both BJP and BJD, Sanat Kumar Gartia has seen four Assembly elections only as a campaigner. And till Monday night, the BJP leader was not aware that he will be pitted against Chief Minister and BJD supremo.

“My candidature came as a surprise but since it is my party’s decision, I will adhere to it,” said Gartia who had joined the saffron party in 1996. Although he had campaigned extensively for BJP in 2000 and 2004, he had never aimed at contesting the polls.

Gartia came into picture after senior BJP leader Subash Chauhan declined party offer to contest from the Assembly segment. He filed his papers at Padampur Sub Collector office on the last date of filing of nomination for second phase polls on Tuesday.

Scion of Bijepur Zamindar family, Gartia said he would bank on Narendra Modi’s popularity and welfare measures initiated by the BJP-led Central Government to fight the electoral battle against Naveen. “Naveen Patnaik’s Government has failed in providing basic amenities to people in Bijepur constituency. They are deprived of drinking water and healthcare. Although a majority of the population here depends on agriculture for livelihood, they face distress sale of paddy every season and are deprived of irrigation,” said the leader who had deserted the BJP to join the BJD in 2008.

In fact, it was Prasanna Acharya who had suggested him to join the ruling party. Although Gartia was a BJD aspirant in 2009 General Elections, the party denied him ticket. Subsequently in February last year, he returned to the BJP fold ahead of Bijepur by-poll. He holds a diploma in Computer Studies and depends on agriculture for living.

On Monday, Naveen filed his nomination for Bijepur constituency and the Congress has fielded former minister and former Bijepur MLA Ripunath Setha from the seat.

The constituency saw by-election in February last year after the demise of Congress sitting MLA Subal Sahu. In the by-election, BJD candidate Rita Sahu, widow of Subal, defeated her rival Ashok Panigrahi of the BJP by a huge margin of 41,933 votes.

The Bijepur segment covers Barpali NAC, several parts of Barpali, Bijepur and Gaisilet blocks.