11 candidates file papers for Sundargarh LS seat

Eleven candidates filed nominations for the Sundargarh Parliamentary constituency on the last day of filing papers for the second phase General Elections on Tuesday.

Published: 27th March 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Congress candidates Biren Senapati and Prashant Sethi after filing nominations at Panposh on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Eleven candidates filed nominations for the Sundargarh Parliamentary constituency on the last day of filing papers for the second phase General Elections on Tuesday. A total of 81 candidates entered the fray for seven Assembly segments.

Besides Union Tribal Affairs Minister of BJP Jual Oram, BJD nominee Sunita Biswal and Congress nominee George Tirkey, six more candidates of other parties and Independent candidates have entered the fray for Sundargarh Parliamentary constituency. 
Senior Congress leader Biren Senapati filed nomination for Rourkela Assembly constituency after youth activist Muktikanta Biswal refused to contest for the party. Prashant Sethi also filed nomination as Congress nominee for the RN Pali Assembly constituency against BJD nominee and sitting MLA Subrat Tarai.

Jharsuguda
The Congress candidate Mahendra Naik filed nomination on Tuesday in the office of Sub Collector. For BJP, former Bar Association president Dinesh Jain has filed nomination from Jharsuguda. Likewise, Western Odisha Development Corporation Chairman Kishore Mohanty filed his papers for Brajrajnagar Assembly constituency seat on BJD ticket.

Boudh
Two BJP and an independent nominee filed their papers on the last day of nominations for both the Assembly seats in the district. The BJP’s Susant Kumar Pradhan and Kanhei Charan Danga filed nominations for Boudh and Kantamal seats. Independent candidate Sesha Meher also filed his papers for Kantamal.

Koraput
After scrutiny, nominations for Koraput Assembly segment of Raghuram Padal of BJD, Krushna Kuldip of Congress and Tripurari Goroda (BJP) were found valid on Tuesday. For Laxmipur segment, BJD’s Prabhu Jani, Kumuda Saunta of BJP and Kailash Kulasika of Congress were valid. 
Similarly, nominations of Ramchandra Kadam of Congress, BJP’s Rama Chandra Pangi and BJD’s Pritam Padhi were found valid.
 

