347 nominations for 2nd phase polls

Published: 27th March 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 10:44 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS many as 302 and 45 candidates have filed their papers for the second phase Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the State. 
Election Commission (EC) officials said of the total nominations filed for the second phase polls, 205 and 24 candidates filed papers for 35 Assembly and five Lok Sabha seats on the last day of filing nominations on Tuesday. 

Scrutiny of nomination papers for the second phase will be done on Wednesday. The last date of withdrawal of nomination papers for second phase is March 29. 

Meanwhile, the poll panel completed scrutiny of nomination papers for the first phase polls on the day. 
During scrutiny for phase one, the EC has rejected nomination papers of 42 Assembly and two Lok Sabha candidates. With this, the total number of candidates contesting the first phase elections on April 11 stands at 203 for Assembly and 28 for Lok Sabha seats.  The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers for the first phase is February 28. 

Elections in the first phase phase will take place in 28 assembly constituencies and four Lok Sabha constituencies.

