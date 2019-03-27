Ambulance shortage puts patients’ lives at risk

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Amidst the faltering health care system in the region, shortage of ambulances is putting the lives of patients at risk.

According to sources, there are just 15 ambulances for 51 hospitals in nine blocks of Sambalpur district. They never reach their destination on time. The delay has been costing lives in many cases.

Even the existing fleet of the ambulances are in a state of disorder or put to use other than ferrying patients to hospitals.

As per reports, Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla has four ambulances, including one for trauma care unit and is equipped with a ventilator. But, only two drivers have been appointed for the four vans.

The discrepancy came to light when a number of people from areas on the periphery of Sambalpur complained that they were denied ambulance service citing that it was available only for local patients.

Under such circumstances, many are forced to rent private ambulance.

It was found that the trauma care ambulance is in need of repairs while the other three are being used to transport oxygen cylinders, medical supplies and other apparatuses to Cardiology, Cancer, psychiatry and a few other departments.

The hospital administration, however, claims the ambulance service is running normally. VIMSAR Superintendent Jayashree Dora said the hospital ambulances are actually meant only for local transportation of patients and are being used to transfer patients within the hospital. The trauma care ambulance is also functional. Since 108 ambulances are monitored by NHM, Dora said she is unaware of the mismanagement.

Meanwhile, people have reiterated their long-standing demand for extension of the area of operation of VIMSAR’s ambulance services beyond Sambalpur.

