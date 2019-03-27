Articulate lawyer up for task at home..

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Pitambar Acharya is relentless. If articulation and aggression are two important traits of today’s BJP leaders, he has both and more.

Pitted against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Hinjli Assembly segment, the BJD boss’ home turf for 19 years, Acharya knows he will be an outsider and the odds are going to be high but is ready to come out all guns blazing. He, after all, is a lawyer.

“I am not a Chief Minister’s son. I came from a poor family. If Naveen can identify himself with Hinjli without even knowing the local people’s language, why can’t I? I appeal the people to vote for bringing in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development to this region,” he says.

Acharya, appointed vice president of BJP’s State unit two days back, was in the reckoning for Cuttack Lok Sabha seat from BJP. However, it went to former DGP Prakash Mishra.

“I received a call from the Central leadership which said they have bigger plans for me. I was ready from the word go,” says the 54-year-old who was a leader from his BJB College and Utkal University days and led students’ unions. Acharya, the student leader who went on to be a very successful lawyer having conducted over 10,000 constitutional, criminal, civil and corporate cases in Supreme Court, High Courts across different branches of law, knows what his arguments are going to be against Naveen.

The Odia pride, unemployment and migration will top his agenda when he hits the streets of Hinjli. He filed his nominations on Tuesday. “If Naveen had focussed on development, people from his home turf would not be migrating to Surat. He could have created a Surat here,” he says. He is also going to take up issues of Odia language movement, farm distress to take on the BJD supremo. “Naveen has already lost the ground. I have come to Hinjli to fight against 19 years of misrule, acute poverty and corruption,” he signs off.