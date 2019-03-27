BJD draws ‘family plan’ to quell discontent

Bijay Chaki By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the candidate selection process of BJD for constituencies going to polls in the third and fourth phase polls starts, the ruling party has decided to field family members of leaders likely to be denied tickets in its bid to contain discontentment.

Announcement of candidates for the first two phases of polls had sparked off large scale resentment as many sitting MPs and MLAs were denied tickets. The ruling party’s main rival in the State, BJP, derived political mileage out of the situation as many of the sitting MPs and MLAs who were denied tickets crossed over to the saffron party.

As the ruling BJD is likely to refuse renomination to several sitting MPs and MLAs in the third and fourth phases too, sources said at least one family member of the rejected leaders will be accommodated.

Prominent among those likely to be denied renomination is five-time MP from Bhubaneswar Prasanna Patsani. The Bhubaneswar MP has visited Naveen Nivas several times to persuade the party supremo to nominate his son from the seat by replacing him.

However, as the ruling BJD is reported to have already decided to field former police commissioner of Mumbai Arup Patnaik from the prestigious seat, the fate of Patsani and his son remains undecided. Though yet to be officially announced as the party’s candidate from the seat, Patnaik informally launched his campaign from Kapileswar village on Monday along with Tourism Minister Ashok Panda, who is the sitting MLA of Ekamra Assembly seat.

The BJD is, however, likely to field Debi Ranjan Tripathy, son of sitting MLA of Banki Pravat Tripathy, as its candidate from the seat. Sources said after getting assurance from the party supremo, Tripathy introduced his son in his constituency at a meeting of party workers on Monday.

Tripathy is likely to be denied ticket as he was arrested in connection with the chit fund scam. The fate of Pravat Biswal, sitting MLA from Barabati-Cuttack, and several other aspirants also remains undecided due to the chit fund scam taint. Similarly, Minister Bijoyshree Routray also reportedly wants his son to be given a ticket from Basudevpur from which he has won six times in a row.

Besides, BJD is not likely to renominate Mayurbhanj MP Ramachandra Hansdah and Balasore MP Rabindra Jena in order to steer clear of the ponzi scam taint. While the party is yet to announce its nominees for the two Lok Sabha seats, sources said it plans to field fresh faces in the constituencies.

While Rajya Sabha Member Sarojini Hembrum is likely to get ticket from Mayurbhanj, the party is thinking of fielding Jena’s wife Subasini as its nominee from Balasore.

This is also on the lines of BJD’s stance to field 33 per cent women candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. It has already announced three women candidates - Kaushalya Hikaka (Koraput), Pramila Bisoi (Aska) and Sunita Biswal (Sundargarh) and needs four more names to complete the number.

The party has given tickets to members of same family from several constituencies in the first two phases of polls.