Home States Odisha

BJD draws ‘family plan’ to quell discontent

The party has given tickets to members of same family from several constituencies in the first two phases of polls.

Published: 27th March 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the candidate selection process of BJD for constituencies going to polls in the third and fourth phase polls starts, the ruling party has decided to field family members of leaders likely to be denied tickets in its bid to contain discontentment. 

Announcement of candidates for the first two phases of polls had sparked off large scale resentment as many sitting MPs and MLAs were denied tickets. The ruling party’s main rival in the State, BJP, derived political mileage out of the situation as many of the sitting MPs and MLAs who were denied tickets crossed over to the saffron party.

As the ruling BJD is likely to refuse renomination to several sitting MPs and MLAs in the third and fourth phases too, sources said at least one family member of the rejected leaders will be accommodated. 
Prominent among those likely to be denied renomination is five-time MP from Bhubaneswar Prasanna Patsani. The Bhubaneswar MP has visited Naveen Nivas several times to persuade the party supremo to nominate his son from the seat by replacing him. 

However, as the ruling BJD is reported to have already decided to field former police commissioner of Mumbai Arup Patnaik from the prestigious seat, the fate of Patsani and his son remains undecided. Though yet to be officially announced as the party’s candidate from the seat, Patnaik informally launched his campaign from Kapileswar village on Monday along with Tourism Minister Ashok Panda, who is the sitting MLA of Ekamra Assembly seat.

The BJD is, however, likely to field Debi Ranjan Tripathy, son of sitting MLA of Banki Pravat Tripathy, as its candidate from the seat. Sources said after getting assurance from the party supremo, Tripathy introduced his son in his constituency at a meeting of party workers on Monday. 
Tripathy is likely to be denied ticket as he was arrested in connection with the chit fund scam. The fate of Pravat Biswal, sitting MLA from Barabati-Cuttack, and several other aspirants also remains undecided due to the chit fund scam taint. Similarly, Minister Bijoyshree Routray also reportedly wants his son to be given a ticket from Basudevpur from which he has won six times in a row.

Besides, BJD is not likely to renominate Mayurbhanj MP Ramachandra Hansdah and Balasore MP Rabindra Jena in order to steer clear of the ponzi scam taint. While the party is yet to announce its nominees for the two Lok Sabha seats, sources said it plans to field fresh faces in the constituencies. 
While Rajya Sabha Member Sarojini Hembrum is likely to get ticket from Mayurbhanj, the party is thinking of fielding Jena’s wife Subasini as its nominee from Balasore. 

This is also on the lines of BJD’s stance to field 33 per cent women candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. It has already announced three women candidates - Kaushalya Hikaka (Koraput), Pramila Bisoi (Aska) and Sunita Biswal (Sundargarh) and needs four more names to complete the number.  
The party has given tickets to members of same family from several constituencies in the first two phases of polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp