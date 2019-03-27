Blood spills in ‘political’ violence as ex-MLA candidate murdered

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: In the first blood spill ahead of the General Elections in the State, an Independent candidate of the last polls who was to join ruling BJD on Tuesday, was hacked to death. The gory incident has come as a shocker for the electorate as well as political parties in Anandapur block of Keonjhar district.

Former chairman of Anandpur block and Independent candidate from Ghasipura Assembly seat in 2014 election, Ramachandra Behera was at his house in Dhakotha village on Monday night when more than 10 miscreants knocked at his door. When Behera came out, they attacked him with sharp weapons. The attackers also went round the village warning people of dire consequences if anyone went Behera’s way.

A critically injured Behera was rushed to Anandpur hospital. Later, he was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack as his condition deteriorated. But he succumbed on the way.

A former supporter of Independent MLA from Champua Sanatan Mahukud, Behera had a strong political background in Ghasipura. He was supposed to join BJD along with his supporters on Tuesday.

As the news of Behera’s death spread, hundreds of irate locals blocked the National Highway 20 near Dhakotha for over four hours demanding immediate arrest of the accused. The blockade was withdrawn after Ghasipura police arrested four people in connection with the case.

The accused Sanjib Prusty, Ajit Prusty, Dologobinda Boitai and Pramod Das are being interrogated. While the reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, the locals alleged that it was a fallout of political rivalry.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Ghasipura Prithwiraj Kuanr has demanded an independent inquiry alleging involvement of School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra, who is a local BJD leader, in the incident.

But Patra rubbished the allegations and said BJP was trying to tarnish his image by falsely implicating him in the murder. He said he is ready to face any inquiry as he had no enmity with Behera and he was to join the BJD.