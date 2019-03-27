Home States Odisha

Chauhan severs ties with BJP in protest

Published: 27th March 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Protesting candidate selection for Bargarh Lok Sabha seat, senior BJP leader Subas Chauhan on Tuesday resigned from the party after the saffron outfit denied him a renomination.
Chauhan tendered his resignation letter to State general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty as party president Basanta Panda was away in Kalahandi for election campaign. 

Alleging that he is a victim of conspiracy by a coterie, an emotional Chauhan said, “I resigned protesting the one man-centric party where views of others are not heard. What pains me most is that this powerful leader is getting full support from the Sangh (RSS).”
Without naming Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chauhan said the State unit of BJP is now controlled by a powerful leader whose autocratic behaviour has become unbearable. Many people in the party are suffering. “I am not unhappy that the party denied me ticket. But what I resent most is the manner in which a few people are trying to impose their authority on the party and working contrary to the ideology of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Chauhan, who broke down during his interaction with the media, said his next course of action will be decided after consulting his supporters, well wishers and the perople of Bargarh who had brought him so far.  
The former national convener of Bajrang Dal, who lost the last Lok Sabha election by a slender margin of 11,178 votes to the BJD candidate, was a strong aspirant for the party ticket this time. However, the BJP fielded party’s national secretary Suresh Pujari, as he belongs to Pradhan camp, ignoring recommendations of the district committee of the party in favour of Chauhan.

Expressing displeasure over ticket distribution, Chauhan took to social media on Monday to vent his anger. While turning down the offer of vice-president post, he had also expressed his inability to contest from Bijepur Assembly seat and dared Pradhan to take on the fight with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
As the Chief Minister is one of the contestants from Bijepr, Chauhan in his letter to Panda had suggested to field a strong candidate like Pradhan to give a good fight to the BJD.

