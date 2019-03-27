City candidates to lock horns in rural Rairakhol  

Phanindra Pradhan By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The rural heartland of Rairakhol Assembly constituency is all set to witness a triangular contest between candidates who are based in Sambalpur city.

While BJD has fielded the incumbent MLA Rohit Pujari of Sakhipada from the seat, Congress and BJP have nominated Asaf Ali Khan of Daleipada and Debendra Mohapatra of Gobindtola respectively.

The constituency covers Rairakhol, Jujumura and Naktideul blocks as well as Deogaon, Dakara, Dhama, Huma, Bargaon, Sahaspur and Baduapali gram panchayats of Maneswar block. The only urban area under the it is Rairakhol NAC.

Rohit had bagged the seat in 2014 polls by defeating Congress candidate Asaf Ali Khan by a margin of 11,909 votes. While the BJD nominee polled 53,849 votes, Asaf managed to secure 41,940 votes and BJP candidate Pratap Kumar Pradhan, a resident of Rairakhol town, came a distant third with 29,544 votes.

In 2009 elections, BJD stalwart Prasanna Acharya, a native of Bargarh town, had defeated Asaf by a margin of 9,764 votes in the Assembly segment. Earlier, former minister Sanatan Bishi, a resident of the city, had won from the seat twice in a row in 2000 and 2004 polls as a BJD candidate.

Rohit, a businessman, entered the poll fray in 2009 from Sambalpur Parliamentary constituency. However, he was defeated by former minister and Congress candidate Amarnath Pradhan by a slender margin of 14,874 votes. Though Rohit won comfortably from Rairakhol in the last election, he has failed to keep his vote bank intact due to poor public relations and lack of visible development in the constituency.

On the other hand, despite losing the seat twice in a row, Sambalpur-based civil contractor Asaf enjoys a good rapport with the voters of the constituency. His ancestral village Gadluising falls under Jujumura block. Debendra, who is also a civil contractor, has entered the election battle for the first time and is on a weak wicket due to his insignificant support base in the constituency.

According to political observers, when any aspiring candidate from the city fails to get ticket from Sambalpur Assembly segment, he/she chooses Rairakhol as a second option. Out of four Assembly segments in the district, two are reserved seats.