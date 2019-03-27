Home States Odisha

Dhenkanal: BJD delays in declaring names

With only a few days remaining for filing of nominations for third phase elections, the BJD is yet to announce its candidates for five Assembly constituencies in the district.

Published: 27th March 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL: With only a few days remaining for filing of nominations for third phase elections, the BJD is yet to announce its candidates for five Assembly constituencies in the district.

While Chhendipada and Athamallick Assembly segments are under Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat, Angul, Pallahara and Talcher come under Dhenkanal seat. Congress is the only party which has declared its candidates for all the five seats. BJP has announced its nominees in four segments except Athamallick, where the party’s district president Bhagirathi Pradhan is the main contender for the ticket. His supporters feel Pradhan will get the ticket this time owing to his large support base in the constituency.

The ones nominated by the saffron party from the four Assembly seats are the party’s State secretary Kalandi Samal for Talcher, Asoke Mohanty for Pallahara, Pratap Pradhan for Angul and Agasti Behera for Chhendipada.

Similarly, Congress has nominated Sura Behera from Talcher, the party’s district president Biplab Jena from Angul, Subrat Garnaik from Pallahara, B Chaulia from Athamallick and former State Mahila Congress chief Sasmita Behera from Chhendipada. All the candidates of BJP and Congress have started campaigning in their respective constituencies.

However, suspense continues in the BJD camp even as all the five sitting BJD MLAs from the district are expecting renomination from their respective constituencies. There are at least five potential aspirants for ticket from each Assembly segment though. With delay in declaration of candidates, the ruling party is lagging in terms of campaigning, said sources.

