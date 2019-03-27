Electoral doors close on Gomango couple

Bidyadhar Choudhury By

Express News Service

KORAPUT: After a long innings of almost four decades, Giridhar Gomango for the first time will not contest the General Elections. Neither will his wife Hema Gomango.

Although Gomango couple’s son Sisir is contesting from Gunupur Assembly segment as BJP candidate, Giridhar and Hema did not get tickets this time. Even as the nine time Lok Sabha MP Giridhar was aspiring for BJP ticket for Koraput Lok Sabha constituency, the saffron party assigned him the responsibility of managing the campaigning committee.

Hema Gomango

Hema, on the other hand, is not associated with any political party now. She had joined the ruling party in 2014 and contested the election from Laxmipur to face defeat at the hands of Congress’ Kailash Chandra Kulesika. With an eye on the 2019 General Elections, she tried to return to Congress but her entry was protested by party leaders including Tara Prasad Bahinipati. Hema has since remained aloof from active politics.

A veteran Congress leader who was elected for the first time to the fifth Lok Sabha from Koraput in 1972, Giridhar was subsequently re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977, 1980, 1984, 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998 and 2004. He was the Chief Minister for 10 months in 1999. Hema won from the Koraput Lok Sabha seat in the 1999 General Elections when Girdhar was serving as the Chief Minister. In fact, it is said that Giridhar had secured the seat for his wife and also ensured her victory.

Things changed in 2009 when Giridhar started promoting family politics by securing a ticket for Hema from Laxmipur Assembly segment and son Sisir from Gunupur segment. He contested for Koraput Lok Sabha constituency but lost the seat for the first time to Jayaram Pangi of BJD. All of them were defeated by their rivals.

In 2014 General Elections, BJD’s Jhina Hikaka defeated Giridhar by a margin of 19,328 votes from Koraput Lok Sabha seat. He quit Congress in 2015 to join BJP.

The 76-year-old leader, who is considered one of the tallest leaders of Southern Odisha, said as per party’s norms leaders above 75 years of age cannot contest the elections. “My party has made me a star campaigner and my only aim is to now work for the BJP. The party would analyse my capability and decide where I can fit in in future,” he said.

Hema, on the other hand, said she is busy in campaigning for her son at Gunupur Assembly constituency.

