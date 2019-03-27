Fate of sitting, ex-MLAs hangs in balance

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With around a week left for filing of nominations for the ensuing General Elections, the fate of eight sitting and former MLAs and two MPs from the district hangs in balance.

BJD’s former legislator Bishnu Das and his arch rival Rajshree Mallick have been lobbying to get BJD ticket from Tirtol Assembly constituency. The reputation of these leaders, known for inciting intra-party conflicts, may cost them dear. Sources said Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik has decided to field a new face from the seat. Das’ health condition may also be a deciding factor even as former legislator Rabi Bhoi is eyeing a ticket from the segment.

Former MLA Jotish Das is lobbying hard to get BJD ticket from Jagatsinghpur Assembly seat. Another former legislator, Umesh Swain, too is vying for a ruling party ticket from either Jagatsinghpur or Balikuda-Erasama seat.

The political scenario in Balikuda-Erasama has changed for the ruling party after Raghunandan Das switched sides from BJP to BJD. This does not augur well for sitting MLA Prasant Muduli, who is accused of being involved in corruption and intra-party conflicts.

Besides, stiff protests from the party’s rebels may make it tougher for Muduli to get renominated from the seat from where BJP has fielded its prize catch - former minister and incumbent Paradip MLA Damodar Rout.

Sources said Raghunandan switched over to the ruling party following assurance from the Chief Minister’s Office that he would be nominated by BJD from the seat.

Muduli may also not be fielded from Jagatsinghpur owing to the clean image of incumbent MLA Chiranjib Biswal, who has been renominated by Congress from the constituency. Political observers feel that if Muduli or Das are not given ticket by BJD, they may throw their weight behind Congress or BJP and divert the ruling party’s votes.

In Paradip Assembly seat, Cuttack-Barabati MLA Debasish Samantray’s hopes to get BJD ticket is uncertain owing to his misbehaviour with a martyr’s kin in Ratanpur last month. Similarly, the fate of former MLA and Congress leader Lalatendu Mohapatra, who is vying for a ticket from Balikuda-Erasama, is uncertain as party leader Sarada Jena and advocate Susant Kanungo are lobbying hard to get nominated from the constituency.

The fate of sitting Jagatsinghpur MP of BJD Kulamani Samal and former Congress MP Bibhuprasad Tarai too remains uncertain due to intense lobbying by other leaders of their respective parties.