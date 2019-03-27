Four Maoists killed in gun battle with security forces in Bastar ahead of polls

Home States Odisha

Four armed Maoists were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Sukma district, about 450 km south of Raipur, on Tuesday. 

RAIPUR: Four armed Maoists were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Sukma district, about 450 km south of Raipur, on Tuesday. The area is in the conflict-ridden Bastar Lok Sabha constituency in south Chhattisgarh, which will go to polls on April 11.

“Based on definite inputs about the movement of Naxals in south Sukma region, a joint team comprising mainly the CRPF’s special commando unit, CoBRA force, 201st battalion, and the District Reserve Guards (DRG) left on a search operation. There was a fierce encounter at Bodakode, close to Chintalnar, on Tuesday morning. Four bodies of the rebels in uniform were recovered,” said Sukma superintendent of police D S Marawi. 

The slain Naxalites included two women. The Maoists were reportedly dispersed in small groups and the CoBRA force had a gunfight with one of them in forested terrain, the SP revealed. 
The forces recovered one INSAS rifle, two .303 guns and one country-made rifle from the encounter site. There was no report of any injury among the forces. Due to the difficult terrain, the recovered bodies had to be airlifted by helicopter to the Sukma district headquarters for identification. 
According to the district police chief, the encounter lasted more than an hour and the Maoists could have suffered more casualties. 

