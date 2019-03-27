Home States Odisha

Lord in hand, Patra lands in soup

BJP national spokesperson and Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra has landed in controversy for using an idol of Lord Jagannath in his political campaign.

Published: 27th March 2019

By Express News Service

PURI: BJP national spokesperson and Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra has landed in controversy for using an idol of Lord Jagannath in his political campaign.
Biju Janata Dal leader Sabyasachi Mahapatra on Tuesday lodged a complaint with Singhadwar police against Patra for using Jagannath for political purpose and violating the Model Code of Conduct. The ruling party will also file a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer for Odisha, he added. 

Condemning Patra’s act, senior Daitapati and managing committee member of Sri Jagannath temple Ramchandra Dasmahapatra said devotees do not like using Lord Jagannath for political gains. This attempt by Patra would backfire and BJP would get less votes than expected, he told mediapersons. 
On Monday, Patra came from Bhubaneswar in a rally of BJP activists and went to offer prayers in Gopinath temple at Sakhigopal. He later arrived at Puri and went to Sri Jagannath temple to seek blessings of the Lord for his success in the upcoming polls.

During the rally, which was widely covered by the electronic media, Patra was seen holding an idol of Lord Jagannath in both his hands while standing on the campaign vehicle during his journey towards Puri.
In his defense, Patra told media persons that as per custom, if someone gifts an idol of Jagannath, it was to be taken with both the hands and touched to the forehead. Refuting the allegations, he said, “ I have done nothing wrong.”
OPCC has also reported the matter to Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar.

Braja likely to contest from Puri Assembly seat on BJP ticket
Puri: Speculations are rife that former Union Minister Braja Kishore Tripathy will contest from Puri Assembly seat as a BJP candidate. Tripathy, who has been elected thrice from the seat, is also a four-time MP from the Puri Parliamentary constituency. He had left BJD after being denied a party ticket in 2009 and unsuccessfully contested from Puri Parliamentary seat as a BJP nominee. Later, he left BJP and formed ‘Samata Kranti Dal. BJP has nominated Sambit Patra as its Lok Sabha candidate from Puri.

