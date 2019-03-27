Home States Odisha

Senior Congress leaders revolt over ticket denial

Two senior Congress leaders Jacob Pradhan and Gregory Minz have raised a banner of revolt against the party after they were denied ticket for the Assembly elections. 

Published: 27th March 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 10:44 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two senior Congress leaders Jacob Pradhan and Gregory Minz have raised a banner of revolt against the party after they were denied ticket for the Assembly elections. 

While Pradhan, sitting MLA from G Udaygiri, has filed nomination papers as an Independent candidate, Minz, a two-time legislator from Rajgangpur, quit the grand old party. Ignoring Minz, Congress has named CS Rajan as its candidate for the Rajgangpur Assembly seat. 

A former hockey player, Minz alleged that injustice was done to him as his work and contributions were ignored by the party. Though he lost the 2014 elections to BJD’s Mangala Kisan, Minz had defeated him in 2004 and also managed to retain the seat in 2009.

Criticising the State Congress leadership for denying him renomination, Jacob said he had saved the face of Congress by winning from the seat in the last elections when the party had to face disastrous results. Targeting working president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Pradeep Majhi for submitting a false report against him, Jacob had threatened to file nomination papers as an Independent candidate. Congress has decided to field Shyamaghan Pradhan, a new face in place of Jacob.

