Shivraj wants ‘double engine’ growth for Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday appealed to the people to ensure victory of BJP at the Centre and in State to take Odisha on a higher growth trajectory.

Lambasting the BJD Government for keeping the State backward even after 19 years of its rule, Chouhan said the ruling party, which is drumming up its achievements, has failed to fulfil the basic needs of people.

“It is a matter of concern that a large number of poor people are still deprived of safe drinking water, electricity and pucca houses. The situation in the State has remained same as it was during the Congress rule 19 years back. There is hardly any change in the economic condition,” Chouhan told reporters here.

The BJP stalwart from Madhya Pradesh, who addressed a Vijay Sankalp rally (election meeting) at Nimapara for party candidates of Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary constituency, said while the State is at the bottom of many development parameters, it tops the list in under-nourishment, child mortality, farmers suicide and atrocities on women.

A ‘double engine’ growth is required for the State and this could be possible only if BJP is elected to power in Odisha and at the Centre, he said.

Chouhan also criticised the State Government for denying benefits of Ayushman Bharat, the health care programme of the Centre, to the people of Odisha. The State Government is doing a great injustice to the poor and needy people of the State by not implementing the health care scheme, he said.

Responding to queries on Rahul Gandhi’s poll promise of minimum income guarantee, the former CM said the Congress has a history of cheating people. The grand old party failed to remove poverty during its 55 years of rule and it can do nothing, he added.