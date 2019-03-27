Home States Odisha

Shivraj wants ‘double engine’ growth for Odisha

A ‘double engine’ growth is required for the State and this could be possible only if BJP is elected to power in Odisha and at the Centre, he said.

Published: 27th March 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a meeting in Balanga at Nimapara on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday appealed to the people to ensure victory of BJP at the Centre and in State to take Odisha on a higher growth trajectory.

Lambasting the BJD Government for keeping the State backward even after 19 years of its rule, Chouhan said the ruling party, which is drumming up its achievements, has failed to fulfil the basic needs of people. 
“It is a matter of concern that a large number of poor people are still deprived of safe drinking water, electricity and pucca houses. The situation in the State has remained same as it was during the Congress rule 19 years back.  There is hardly any change in the economic condition,” Chouhan told reporters here.
The BJP stalwart from Madhya Pradesh, who addressed a Vijay Sankalp rally (election meeting) at Nimapara for party candidates of Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary constituency, said while the State is at the bottom of many development parameters, it tops the list in under-nourishment, child mortality, farmers suicide and atrocities on women.

A ‘double engine’ growth is required for the State and this could be possible only if BJP is elected to power in Odisha and at the Centre, he said.

Chouhan also criticised the State Government for denying benefits of Ayushman Bharat, the health care programme of the Centre, to the people of Odisha. The State Government is doing a great injustice to the poor and needy people of the State by not implementing the health care scheme, he said.
Responding to queries on Rahul Gandhi’s poll promise of minimum income guarantee, the former CM said the Congress has a history of cheating people. The grand old party failed to remove poverty during its 55 years of rule and it can do nothing, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp