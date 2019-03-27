Home States Odisha

Single window facility for election rally

The Khurda district administration has set up a single window facility to grant required permission to candidates for election campaigning and rallies.

Published: 27th March 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Khurda district administration has set up a single window facility to grant required permission to candidates for election campaigning and rallies.
Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu, who convened an all-party meeting for the political parties here said the single window facility has been created at ADM office here. 

Officials of district administration, police other departments including Public Works Department and fire services will be available at the office during election period to provide necessary permission to candidates and political parties for taking out rallies during campaigning.

During the meeting, attended by all political party representatives except BJP, the DCP asked all to ensure proper implementation of model code of conduct which will remain in force till the end of polling process.
Officials said as per the decision taken earlier more than 10 vehicles will not be allowed during campaign rallies by candidates.

