Strong message given to Pak: Union Minister

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: India’s response to the terror attack in Pulwama has sent a strong message to Pakistan that India will not sit idle and take strong action if provoked, said Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh.

Addressing a gathering at Hingula under Korei Assembly constituency on Tuesday, Singh said, “We retaliated to send a strong message to Pakistan, China and the entire world that one cannot weaken India by orchestrating such terror attacks. We can take severe action against them and give a befitting response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.”

Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi can take strong steps in order to safeguard the security of the nation. The BJP is the only party which can give a befitting response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, he added.

The Union Minister said 17.5 lakh concrete hoses have been allotted to the poor people of Odisha under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. More houses would be allotted under the scheme if BJP is voted to power.

