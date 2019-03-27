Van registers 100th delivery

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: In a major success for the district’s health infrastructure, delivery van for pregnant women in emergency cases registered its 100th case on Monday.

A patient coming

out of delivery van

with her newborn

| Express

The patient has been identified as Puspanjali Kanhor of Nedisahi village under Phringia block. She gave birth under normal conditions inside the van while being brought to the District Headquarters Hospital. Asha worker Mina Nayak, who was attending to the patient, called the van at 9.22 pm. The patient suffered labour pains on way to DHH. The staff responded immediately by making all arrangements inside the van and ensuring a safe delivery. At about 10.40 pm, the patient and her newborn arrived at the hospital and were admitted to the newborn care unit. Both mother and child are safe.

The delivery van was inaugurated on December 15 by Health Minister Pratap Jena during his visit to Kandhamal district in a bid to encourage institutional delivery. The van is equipped with all necessary facilities for delivery of a child. At least two staff nurses, an attendant and a driver along with drugs are provided in the van to facilitate delivery of women in emergency cases.

Earlier, pregnant women living in inaccessible areas where ambulance services were unavailable were brought to nearest health centres with the help of bike ambulances for delivery. After introduction of the delivery van, safe deliveries inside the van before reaching the nearest health centre have become possible, said Collector Brunda D. The first case was registered in the name of Pratima Binhani of Paberi village in December last year.