Home States Odisha

Van registers 100th delivery

In a major success for the district’s health infrastructure, delivery van for pregnant women in emergency cases registered its 100th case on Monday.

Published: 27th March 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: In a major success for the district’s health infrastructure, delivery van for pregnant women in emergency cases registered its 100th case on Monday.

A patient coming
out of delivery van
with her newborn
| Express

The patient has been identified as Puspanjali Kanhor of Nedisahi village under Phringia block. She gave birth under normal conditions inside the van while being brought to the District Headquarters Hospital. Asha worker Mina Nayak, who was attending to the patient, called the van at 9.22 pm. The patient suffered labour pains on way to DHH. The staff responded immediately by making all arrangements inside the van and ensuring a safe delivery. At about 10.40 pm, the patient and her  newborn arrived at the hospital and were admitted to the newborn care unit. Both mother and child are safe.

The delivery van was inaugurated on December 15 by Health Minister Pratap Jena during his visit to Kandhamal district in a bid to encourage institutional delivery. The van is equipped with all necessary facilities for delivery of a child. At least two staff nurses, an attendant and a driver along with drugs are provided in the van to facilitate delivery of women in emergency cases.

Earlier, pregnant women living in inaccessible areas where ambulance services were unavailable were brought to nearest health centres with the help of bike ambulances for delivery. After introduction of the delivery van, safe deliveries inside the van before reaching the nearest health centre have become possible, said Collector Brunda D. The first case was registered in the name of Pratima Binhani of Paberi village in December last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp