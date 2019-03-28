Home States Odisha

BJD renominates 23 MLAs, drops 9 in third list  

 The BJD has renominated 23 sitting MLAs in the third list of candidates announced for 36 Assembly seats on Wednesday. So far, the party has named candidates for 99 Assembly seats.

Published: 28th March 2019 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The BJD has renominated 23 sitting MLAs in the third list of candidates announced for 36 Assembly seats on Wednesday. So far, the party has named candidates for 99 Assembly seats.
While denying tickets to nine sitting MLAs, the BJD has, however, compensated the loss of three legislators by nominating their sons.

Forest and Environment Minister Bijayshree Routray, who was elected to the Assembly for the sixth time in a row from 1990, has opted out of the race. His son Bishnu Brata Routray has been given BJD ticket for Basudevpur seat.Similarly, Banki seat has gone to Debi Ranjan Tripathy, son of sitting MLA Pravat Tripathy who was elected four times to the Assembly.

The party has denied tickets to sitting MLAs of Ranpur, Dhenkanal, Telkoi, Patna, and Keonjhar.
After denying ticket to Ranpur MLA Rabinarayan Mohapatra, BJD has decided to field Satyanarayan Pradhan. Sudhir Kumar Samal will be contesting from Dhenkanal Assembly constituency in place of sitting MLA Saroj Samal. Accepting the request of Choudwar-Cuttak MLA Pravat Biswal, the party has give the seat to his son Souvic Biswal.

The party has nominated Basanti Hembram from Karanjia seat replacing sitting MLA Bijay Nayak. In Patna Assembly seat of Keonjhar district, the party has replaced sitting MLA Hrushikesh Naik with Jagannath Naik. Sitting MLA of Telkoi Bedabyasa Nayak has been replaced by Premananda Naik. The Keonjhar seat has gone to Madhav Sardar. 

The MLAs who have been renominated include Rajani Kant Singh (Angul), Prafulla Kumar Mallick (Kamakhynagar), Simarani Nayak (Hindol), Sanjay Das Burma (Brahmagiri), Badri Narayan Patra (Ghasipura), Pratap Jena (Mahanga), Ananta Das (Bhograi), Ashok Panda (Ekamra-Bhubaneswar), Prafulla Samal (Bhandaripokhari), Arun Sahoo (Nayagarh), Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak (Mahakalpada), Bed Prakash Agarwal (Patkura) and Nrushingha Charan Sahu (Parjang).

