Lok Sabha elections: BJP banks on PM Modi's visit to boost poll prospects

Akhaya Mishra By

Express News Service

JEYPORE: Ready for the electoral battle in Koraput and Nabarangpur Parliamentary constituencies, that go to polls in the first phase on April 11, BJP is looking up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Jeypore visit on March 29 for a much-needed push to its prospects. The party has fielded Jayaram Pangi and Balabhadra Majhi, both former BJD leaders. Jayram Pangi had won from Koraput seat in 2009 as a BJD candidate while Balabhadra Majhi was the sitting BJD MP from Nabarangpur. Pangi joined BJP in 2017 after being suspended from the regional party and Majhi joined recently following the denial of BJD ticket to in this polls.

However, both have posed a new conundrum for the local BJP. Even though the strong leaders are expected to strengthen BJP’s chances in the seats, their long association and identification with the ruling party has made it tough for the saffron party workers to convince the rural tribal voters about their changing sides, political observers said.

In such a scenario, a lot depends on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled public meeting here on March 29. Even as the party has improved its position as compared to the last elections in 2014, absence of strong contenders in the Assembly segments has the workers and leaders worried. The Modi wave was visible in the constituencies in the last polls too but owing to lack of proper planning and strong organisation, the party did not perform well. The majority of the candidates fielded by the party in the 14 Assembly segments in both the Parliamentary constituencies are new faces and are not popular among voters.

The fate of Lok Sabha candidates in both Koraput and Nabarangpur constituencies depends on the voting pattern in the Assembly segments. BJP workers believe the Prime Minister’s visit to the town would help improve the candidates’ image among the voters. Besides, it would also play a crucial role in determining the organisational strength of the candidates in the constituencies.

The venue of the meeting is near the Jeypore airstrip which was used by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and AICC president Rahul Gandhi earlier. Koraput district BJP president Bijaya Mishra said the wave in favour of the party would get a boost after Modi’s visit. Meanwhile, a team of the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday visited the town and interacted with the local administration over arrangements and security for the high-profile visit.