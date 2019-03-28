Home States Odisha

Can Madkami upset BJD applecart in Malkangiri?

The community, which plays a decisive role in poll outcome, seem to be divided after denial of the ruling party ticket to Madkami.

Published: 28th March 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Deba Prasad Dash
Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Poll prospects of BJD candidate in Malkangiri Assembly constituency Mukund Sodi is likely to run into rough weather with a section of Bengali community, which swears allegiance to incumbent MLA Manas Madkami, up in arms against his candidature from the seat.

The community, which plays a decisive role in the poll outcome, seem to be divided after denial of the ruling party ticket to Madkami. Though Sodi managed to secure BJD ticket with the backing of former minister Arabinda Dhali, he is facing opposition from Bengalis, most of whom are supporters of Madkami. Dhali too seems to be struggling to keep his Bengali flock together. The BJD now is trying its best to convince leaders and supporters in Madkami camp to fall in the party line.​

Apart from the opposition from Madkami camp, Sodi is also facing stiff competition from Congress candidate Mala Madhi who, at the moment, seems to hold edge over her rivals in the triangular contest involving BJP nominee Aditya Madhi.

In 2014, Madkami had defeated Mala by 3,312 votes. Aditya had also secured a sizeable 36,212 votes. Political pundits feel Mala may emerge victorious in the elections if Madkami camp decides to be a game spoiler. BJD needs to assuage the anger simmering in Madkami camp soon if it wants to retain the seat, they said.

Sodi and Madkami belong to Koya community which is a major tribe in the district. Besides, the Bengali settlers with over 85,000 voters spread across 171 villages of the constituency, too form a decisive base. They have been traditional voters of the BJD. Sodi was the BJD MLA of Malkangiri from 2009 to 2014 but joined the saffron party after he was denied a ticket in the last Assembly election. He rejoined BJD earlier this month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJD Malkangiri Assembly constituency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp