Can Madkami upset BJD applecart in Malkangiri?

Deba Prasad Dash By

Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Poll prospects of BJD candidate in Malkangiri Assembly constituency Mukund Sodi is likely to run into rough weather with a section of Bengali community, which swears allegiance to incumbent MLA Manas Madkami, up in arms against his candidature from the seat.

The community, which plays a decisive role in the poll outcome, seem to be divided after denial of the ruling party ticket to Madkami. Though Sodi managed to secure BJD ticket with the backing of former minister Arabinda Dhali, he is facing opposition from Bengalis, most of whom are supporters of Madkami. Dhali too seems to be struggling to keep his Bengali flock together. The BJD now is trying its best to convince leaders and supporters in Madkami camp to fall in the party line.​

Apart from the opposition from Madkami camp, Sodi is also facing stiff competition from Congress candidate Mala Madhi who, at the moment, seems to hold edge over her rivals in the triangular contest involving BJP nominee Aditya Madhi.

In 2014, Madkami had defeated Mala by 3,312 votes. Aditya had also secured a sizeable 36,212 votes. Political pundits feel Mala may emerge victorious in the elections if Madkami camp decides to be a game spoiler. BJD needs to assuage the anger simmering in Madkami camp soon if it wants to retain the seat, they said.

Sodi and Madkami belong to Koya community which is a major tribe in the district. Besides, the Bengali settlers with over 85,000 voters spread across 171 villages of the constituency, too form a decisive base. They have been traditional voters of the BJD. Sodi was the BJD MLA of Malkangiri from 2009 to 2014 but joined the saffron party after he was denied a ticket in the last Assembly election. He rejoined BJD earlier this month.