Discontent in party may hurt BJP in Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Discontentment over candidate selection, if not quelled soon, may affect the poll prospects of BJP in the district. After the party announced its nominees for all four Assembly seats of the district, leaders who were aspiring for tickets have raised a banner of revolt. The BJP has nominated Sampad Awain for Paradip, Ramakant Bhoi for Tirtol, Damodar Rout for Balikuda-Erasama and party’s district unit president Satyabrat Mohapatra for Jagatsinghpur.

In Paradip, a section of BJP leaders including supporters of ticket aspirant Gatikrushna Satpathy are unhappy over Swain’s nomination. Soon after he was denied ticket, Satpathy resigned from Pravari post for Balikuda-Erasama Assembly seat. Sources said Satpathy’s departure may affect the organisational base of BJP in the Assembly seat.

Similarly in Tirtol, BJP rebels led by party’s district vice-president Ajaya Rout and district SC Morcha general secretary Sagar Das have come out in protest against the candidature of Bhoi. They along with and their supporters have urged the party high command to replace Bhoi before the end of nominations filing, failing which they will not cooperate with the BJP candidate during the election. Two other ticket aspirants Harihar Behera and Sanjay Das are also unhappy with the party’s decision.

The situation in Balikuda-Erasama is not different as thousands of BJP workers led by Raghunandan Das have already joined the ruling BJD protesting the candidature of Paradip MLA Rout. Though Rout has won five times from this seat, it would not be a cakewalk for him this time since he is facing opposition from BJP rebels. Sources said Rout has adopted new strategies to counter internal dissension by wooing BJD and Congress rebels to his camp.

Though there has not been any open rebellion against the party candidate in Jagatsinghpur seat, supporters of Pratap Mishra, who had unsuccessfully contested as the party candidate in 2014 Assembly election, are unhappy with the party’s choice this time. Political observers said if the internal bickering and differences in district BJP are not put to rest, the party candidates will find it difficult to come out victorious in the polls.