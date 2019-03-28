HC order on removal of prawn gheries

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed the Collectors of Khurda, Puri, Ganjam and Kendrapara districts to remove all illegal prawn enclosures and ensure that the wetlands in Chilika and Bhitarkanika completely free from encroachment by May 13.Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the High Court itself, the division bench comprising Chief Justice K S Jhaveri and Justice K R Mohapatra issued the direction to protect the wetlands.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the Chief Justices of 15 States to file PILs over the issue. There are 26 wetlands located in 15 States. As Odisha has two wetlands each in Chilika and Bhitarkanika, the Registrar (Judicial) of Orissa High Court had filed the PIL where different authorities were made parties.

While the State Government had informed the court about encroachment of 25,000 acre of the two wetlands, amicus curiae Mohit Agarwal had submitted a report keeping encroachment figure at 23,000 acre besides mentioning several other problems and suggesting measures for its prevention.