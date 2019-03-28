Home States Odisha

HC order on removal of prawn gheries

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the Chief Justices of 15 States to file PILs over the issue.

Published: 28th March 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed the Collectors of Khurda, Puri, Ganjam and Kendrapara districts to remove all illegal prawn enclosures and ensure that the wetlands in Chilika and Bhitarkanika completely free from encroachment by May 13.Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the High Court itself, the division bench comprising Chief Justice K S Jhaveri and Justice K R Mohapatra issued the direction to protect the wetlands.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the Chief Justices of 15 States to file PILs over the issue. There are 26 wetlands located in 15 States. As Odisha has two wetlands each in Chilika and Bhitarkanika, the Registrar (Judicial) of Orissa High Court had filed the PIL where different authorities were made parties.

While the State Government had informed the court about encroachment of 25,000 acre of the two wetlands, amicus curiae Mohit Agarwal had submitted a report keeping encroachment figure at 23,000 acre besides mentioning several other problems and suggesting measures for its prevention.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp