Illegal firearm cloud on fair elections

A spurt in seizure of illegal firearms by the police ahead of General Elections has cast a cloud on fair and bloodless polls in the district.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A spurt in seizure of illegal firearms by the police ahead of General Elections has cast a cloud on fair and bloodless polls in the district.Despite the seizures, police have failed to stop the flood of firearms and track down the source or the gangs involved in the illegal trade. Criminal gangs active in Paradip are flooding the rural areas of the district with illegal weapons.

Last week, Paradip Lock police seized a pistol and four rounds of cartridges from three miscreants when the latter were attempting to commit crimes. Though the cops arrested the trio, they failed to identify the supplier who provided the illegal firearm to them. In another incident on March 20, three miscreants opened fire at contractor Lokanath Das of Kulia within Balikuda police limits over non-payment of extortion money. Police are yet to make any arrests in this connection and seize the firearm used in the crime.

Similarly on Tuesday, Jagatsinghpur police seized an illegal revolver from the possession of one Dibyaranjan Sethi of Rayankpatana. Sethi had procured the firearm from a person of Niali in Cuttack district. 

Sources said miscreants snatching money and ornaments from passersby at gunpoint has become a regular affair in the district with locals spending sleepless nights over the rising crime.Sources said a network of supply of illegal firearms manufactured outside the State is operational in the district. Miscreants involved in the racket procure pistols and cartridges from neighbouring States and use these in various crimes in Paradip and other rural areas of Jagatsinghpur. With the polls round the corner, the illegal firearm sale has spiked in the district to create violence and terrorise people.

