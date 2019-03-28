Interview | With MSP and loan waiver, Rahul Gandhi has delivered what he promised: G Rudra Raju​

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) G Rudra Raju, who has been assigned Odisha, is an effective link between the High Command and Pradesh Congress Committee. He speaks to The New Indian Express on poll prospects and preparations of the grand old party.

How do you see Congress’ chances in Odisha? BJD is pitching in for a fifth term while BJP is resurgent.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has delivered everything the party had promised. Look at Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. All announcements on farm loan waiver, raise in minimum support price were implemented in no time. Farmers of Odisha are aware of it and counting on Congress. People of Odisha have seen 19 years of misrule and corruption and will vote for Congress because it is the only alternative. BJP is not. It has failed the whole country.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced the Nyuntam Aya Yojna (NYAY). Do you think, it will work with the voters?

NYAY is one of the best schemes to have been devised across the world and will benefit 25 crore Indians. Rahulji wants to reach out to the poor. He consulted all senior leaders of the working committee, finance experts while devising the scheme under which poorest of the poor will get Rs 72,000 per annum. If voted to power, it will continue as a major scheme of Congress along with all past schemes of the UPA-I and II Governments.

READ HERE | NYAY can give rise to social tensions, try this instead, says economist Jayati Ghosh

Now that the elections are extremely close, how does the party plan to take NYAY to the people in Odisha?

As a pro-poor scheme, NYAY will be taken to the booth level. It will also be part of the local manifesto and intensely propagated. PCC chief Niranjan Patnaik, general secretaries, in-charge of District Congress Committees are devising separate mode of campaign so that NYAY can reach the grassroots.

Congress’ candidate selection is not over yet. When is it going to be finalised?

Party president Rahulji, Central Election Committee, PCC chief, Leader of Opposition and general secretaries have met and announced 94 seats. The remaining seats under Phase 3 and 4 will be cleared very shortly. The CEC will meet on Thursday. All seats will be declared in next two to three days. As part of our alliance with JMM and CPM, seat-sharing is being worked out. The two parties will get one Lok Sabha seat each and for Assembly segments, the numbers are being finalised.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Who is going to lead the poll campaigning in the State?

Rahul Gandhi will be the star campaigner. He has been visiting Odisha frequently. He will be at Berhampur on April 4. People of the State are sentimentally and emotionally connected to the Gandhi family which goes back to the days of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. People will repose their faith in Rahulji.