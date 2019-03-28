Jaundice raises its ugly head in Burla

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Jaundice is back to haunt Sambalpur again with at least 29 cases reported from Burla in the last two weeks. The district administration has initiated steps to control the disease. Last year, around 18 cases were reported in the city. Additional District Medical Officer (Public Health), Sambalpur, Panchanan Nayak said contaminated piped water is the main reason behind the outbreak of jaundice in Burla.

The supply water got contaminated as the pipelines connected to the houses pass through drains. At least 29 jaundice cases have been detected till Tuesday. However, no new case has been reported on Wednesday, he added.The health officer said jaundice cases have been reported from One-R Colony, Mahatabnagar, Attachakipada and Contractor Colony in Burla.

The officials of Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) have been asked to trace the leakages in the pipelines and repair it immediately. “We have directed the PHEO to stop piped water supply to the affected areas and engage water tankers,” he said.

The health officials have already started sensitising the residents of the affected areas. The ASHA and anganwadi workers are visiting door-to-door and sensitising the people on cleanliness and asking them to drink boiled water, he said.

Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner Trilochan Majhi said sporadic cases of jaundice have been reported from Burla. While drain cleaning work has already been started in the affected areas, water samples are being collected regularly for test. The situation is under control and they are taking all requisite measures to check the disease from spreading, he added.