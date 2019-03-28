Home States Odisha

Sambalpur admin gears up to cope with summer heat

 The district administration has drawn up a slew of measures to tackle possible heat wave condition as the summer advances.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The district administration has drawn up a slew of measures to tackle possible heat wave condition as the summer advances. At a preparatory meeting held on Wednesday to deal with the situation, Collector Subham Saxena asked officials to ensure zero casualty.Addressing the block development officers, tehsildars and other officials, Saxena directed the health officials to open a control room at the district headquarters hospital to deal with heat wave-related issues.

The health officials have also been advised to keep adequate stock of life saving drugs besides saline and other necessary medications at all primary and Community Health Centres (CHCs).

Speculating that the temperature might cross 40 degrees mark during March end, the Collector has asked District Education Officer to notify all government and private schools to revise their school timings from April 1. Like every year, working hour for labourers has been restricted from 11 am to 3 pm. 

Emphasising on adequate drinking water in all areas, Saxena has asked municipal body to restore all the defunct water kiosks across the city and set up temporary kiosks at strategic places by April 1. Anganwadi centres have been directed to maintain stock of ORS packets, first-aid and adequate drinking water facilities.

As water scarcity-related grievances are likely to arise in the rural areas, the Collector has directed panchayat officials to dig wells in the villages on priority basis. Forest officials, on the other hand, have been asked to ensure adequate water provision for domestic and stray animals.

