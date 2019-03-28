Man held for rs 3 crore fraud

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested Gagan Bihari Mishra, director of Tulsi Spices for `3 crore fraud.Gagan’s son Durga Prasanna Mishra, who is the managing director of Shree Baladevjew Infrastructure Private Limited, had collected `5 crore from at least 200 persons on the pretext of providing them flats under Tulsi Garden project near Manguli. But, the flats were not constructed and Durga diverted `2.92 crore of the buyers money to Tulsi Spices and Foods Private Limited of which Gagan is one of the directors.

Durga also diverted `9.77 lakh of real estate investors to Tulsi Flour Mills, which is a proprietorship firm of his father.One of the investors Priyabrata Parida had lodged a complaint with EOW alleging discrepancy following which the agency registered a case in 2018. Durga was apprehended in February last year in connection with the case. “Gagan was arrested and was produced before a court in Cuttack on Wednesday. Further investigation is on,” a EOW officer said.