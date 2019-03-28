Home States Odisha

Odisha: BJD’s Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat suspense still on

The BJD has named Prafulla Mallick and Sudhir Samal, who were the probable candidates for the Lok Sabha seat, as its candidates for Kamakhyanagar and Dhenkanal Assembly seats respectively.

By BK Rout
Express News Service

ANGUL:  Even as BJD announced its fresh list of candidates on Wednesday, the ruling party’s dilemma over Dhenkanal Lok Sabha nominee seems far from over.While suspense grips the electorate of the constituency, speculations over BJD candidate from the seat refuses to die down. The search for a suitable candidate for Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat was triggered by the exit of sitting MP Tathagata Satpathy who decided to retire from politics. The seat will go to polls in the third phase on April 23.

The BJD has named Prafulla Mallick and Sudhir Samal, who were the probable candidates for the Lok Sabha seat, as its candidates for Kamakhyanagar and Dhenkanal Assembly seats respectively. Similarly, Naveen has also given tickets to sitting MLA of Talcher Braja Pradhan and Angul legislator Rajanikanta Singh. 

The Assembly seats for which BJD has not named any nominee are Athmallick and Pallahara of Angul district. Sources said as Mallick and Samal went out of the race, a family member of former Union Minister KP Singh Deo might be considered for the seat. This apart, Sambalpur MP Nagendra Pradhan, who has been denied ticket this time, and former MP Rabi Narayan Pani are also in the race.

Naveen may also choose a woman candidate for the constituency but so far, the party seems undecided, opined political pundits. BJP, on the other hand, has declared Rudra Narayan Pani as its candidate while Congress is yet to decide its nominee. Sources said the grand old party has reportedly zeroed in on Suparno Satpathy, the grandson of former chief minister Nandini Satpathy. Satpathy had contested elections last time on Aama Odisha Party ticket. 

Other possible Congress candidates are Sangram Mishra of Angul, KP Singh Deo and Navin Chandra Narayan Dash. In 2014 elections, BJD candidate Tathagata had defeated his BJP rival Pani by more than one lakh votes.

