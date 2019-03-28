Phase II: EC rejects papers of 45 candidates

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission has rejected papers of 45 candidates who had filed nominations for the second phase Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the State. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar said as many as 45 and 299 candidates had filed nominations for the five Lok Sabha constituencies of Bargarh, Sundargarh, Balangir, Kandhamal and Aska and 35 Assembly segments under them respectively. The second phase poll will take place on April 18.

Nomination papers of eight Lok Sabha and 38 Assembly candidates have been rejected after their papers were found invalid during scrutiny. Nominations of 37 Lok Sabha candidates and 261 Assembly candidates were found error free during scrutiny, Kumar said.

He added that the rejection list included an Assembly candidate who had claimed to have support of a particular political party but had failed to provide necessary documents to validate his claims.

Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers for the second phase by 3 pm on March 29. For the first phase, nomination withdrawal deadline is Thursday noon.

During scrutiny of nomination papers for the first phase elections on Tuesday, the EC had found nomination papers of 42 Assembly candidates and one Lok Sabha candidate invalid. The total number of candidates contesting the first phase polls on April 11 currently stands at 203 for Assembly seats and 28 for Lok Sabha seats. In the first phase, four Lok Sabha seats of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Kalahandi will go to polls along with 28 Assembly segments under them on April 11.