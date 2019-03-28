Home States Odisha

Phase II: EC rejects papers of 45 candidates

 The Election Commission has rejected papers of 45 candidates who had filed nominations for the second phase Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the State. 

Published: 28th March 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Election Commission has rejected papers of 45 candidates who had filed nominations for the second phase Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the State. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar said as many as 45 and 299 candidates had filed nominations for the five Lok Sabha constituencies of Bargarh, Sundargarh, Balangir, Kandhamal and Aska and 35 Assembly segments under them respectively. The second phase poll will take place on April 18.

Nomination papers of eight Lok Sabha and 38 Assembly candidates have been rejected after their papers were found invalid during scrutiny. Nominations of 37 Lok Sabha candidates and 261 Assembly candidates were found error free during scrutiny, Kumar said. 

He added that the rejection list included an Assembly candidate who had claimed to have support of a particular political party but had failed to provide necessary documents to validate his claims. 
Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers for the second phase by 3 pm on March 29. For the first phase, nomination withdrawal deadline is Thursday noon. 

During scrutiny of nomination papers for the first phase elections on Tuesday, the EC had found nomination papers of 42 Assembly candidates and one Lok Sabha candidate invalid. The total number of candidates contesting the first phase polls on April 11 currently stands at 203 for Assembly seats and 28 for Lok Sabha seats. In the first phase, four Lok Sabha seats of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Kalahandi will go to polls along with 28 Assembly segments under them on April 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp