Rebels to spoil the game in Sundargarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: Rebel candidates and factionalism have posed huge problems for the BJD, BJP and Congress in Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency and seven Assembly segments under it. Congress seems to be the worst hit. On Wednesday, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) expelled three rebel leaders. Sundargarh District Congress Committee (SDCC) president BM Tripathy informed that former Congress MLA of Rajgangpur Gregory Minz and OPCC’s women wing Secretary Rajini Kullu were expelled from the party as they filed nominations against Congress’ official nominee CS Rajan Ekka in Rajgangpur Assembly constituency. Similarly, Subdega-A Zilla Parishad member Goreti Xess was expelled for entering the fray in Talsara Assembly constituency against sitting Congress MLA Prafulla Majhi.

Two-time MLA Gregory minced no words against OPCC Chief Niranjan Patnaik and Congress’ Sundargarh LS nominee George Tirkey. Alleging that Patnaik and Tirkey were out to finish Congress in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district, he said Tirkey was parachuted in the Congress seven months back and given Lok Sabha ticket. His son too got Congress nomination from Birmitrapur Assembly seat.

Gregory pointed out that in Rourkela Assembly seat, an outsider Muktikanta Biswal was initially offered party nomination while in RN Pali Assembly segment a BJD rebel was given ticket. The grand old party has ignored grassroots level workers who dedicated many years of their lives for development of Congress and the areas, he alleged.

Former Congress MLA of Bonai Janardan Dehuri also filed nomination against CPM-Congress alliance nominee and sitting MLA of CPM Laxman Munda. But, he may opt out. Factionalism is all pervasive in Congress in all the Assembly constituencies of Birmitrapur, RN Pali, Rourkela, Bonai, Talsara, Rajgangpur and Sundargarh.

A BJD insider said party rebel Prashant Sethi, who filed nomination as Congress candidate, could upset the winning prospects of sitting MLA Subrat Tarai in RN Pali. BJD leaders Minati Debata and Bikash Mansingh also entered the fray as rebels against party’s official candidate and senior leader Sarada Prasad Nayak for Rourkela segment. The ruling party also faces factionalism in rest five Assembly seats.

For BJP, its State Executive member Upendra Pradhan dealt a body blow, ending 23 years of association with the saffron party. He filed nominations as rebel against Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram from the Lok Sabha seat and also from Rajgangpur Assembly seat. He said the party ignored dedicated workers. The BJP also faces infighting in Rourkela, RN Pali and Sundargarh Assembly segments.

Jual, however, claimed internal differences within the BJP have been sorted out.

Factionalism

