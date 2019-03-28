Home States Odisha

Rebels to spoil the game in Sundargarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Two-time MLA Gregory minced no words against OPCC Chief Niranjan Patnaik and Congress’ Sundargarh LS nominee George Tirkey.

Published: 28th March 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Vote, Lok Sabha elections, Lok Sabha polls

For representational purposes.

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: Rebel candidates and factionalism have posed huge problems for the BJD, BJP and Congress in Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency and seven Assembly segments under it. Congress seems to be the worst hit. On Wednesday, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) expelled three rebel leaders. Sundargarh District Congress Committee (SDCC) president BM Tripathy informed that former Congress MLA of Rajgangpur Gregory Minz and OPCC’s women wing Secretary Rajini Kullu were expelled from the party as they filed nominations against Congress’ official nominee CS Rajan Ekka in Rajgangpur Assembly constituency. Similarly, Subdega-A Zilla Parishad member Goreti Xess was expelled for entering the fray in Talsara Assembly constituency against sitting Congress MLA Prafulla Majhi. 

Two-time MLA Gregory minced no words against OPCC Chief Niranjan Patnaik and Congress’ Sundargarh LS nominee George Tirkey. Alleging that Patnaik and Tirkey were out to finish Congress in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district, he said Tirkey was parachuted in the Congress seven months back and given Lok Sabha ticket. His son too got Congress nomination from Birmitrapur Assembly seat.

Gregory pointed out that in Rourkela Assembly seat, an outsider Muktikanta Biswal was initially offered party nomination while in RN Pali Assembly segment a BJD rebel was given ticket. The grand old party has ignored grassroots level workers who dedicated many years of their lives for development of Congress and the areas, he alleged.

Former Congress MLA of Bonai Janardan Dehuri also filed nomination against CPM-Congress alliance nominee and sitting MLA of CPM Laxman Munda. But, he may opt out. Factionalism is all pervasive in Congress in all the Assembly constituencies of Birmitrapur, RN Pali, Rourkela, Bonai, Talsara, Rajgangpur and Sundargarh. 

A BJD insider said party rebel Prashant Sethi, who filed nomination as Congress candidate, could upset the winning prospects of sitting MLA Subrat Tarai in RN Pali. BJD leaders Minati Debata and Bikash Mansingh also entered the fray as rebels against party’s official candidate and senior leader Sarada Prasad Nayak for Rourkela segment. The ruling party also faces factionalism in rest five Assembly seats. 

For BJP, its State Executive member Upendra Pradhan dealt a body blow, ending 23 years of association with the saffron party. He filed nominations as rebel against Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram from the Lok Sabha seat and also from Rajgangpur Assembly seat. He said the party ignored dedicated workers. The BJP also faces infighting in Rourkela, RN Pali and Sundargarh Assembly segments. 
Jual, however, claimed internal differences within the BJP have been sorted out. 

Factionalism 
Cong has expelled former Rajgangpur MLA Gregory Minz, OPCC’s women wing Secretary Rajini Kullu and Subdega-A Zilla Parishad member Goreti XessBJD rebel Prashant Sethi has filed nomination as Congress candidate against sitting MLA Subrat Tarai in RN PaliAll the three major parties face infighting

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OPCC BJP BJD Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp