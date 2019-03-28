Rohia villagers in Odisha resent poor roadworks under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Resentment is brewing among the villagers of Rohia under Naugaon block of the district over poor road work under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in their area. They alleged that the 2.281-km road from Naugaon to Rohia has developed cracks after a few months of its completion. The stretch is in a sorry state due to sub-standard work and they demanded a probe into it.

The cracked road from Naugaon

to Rohia in Jagatsinghpur

In 2017-18, the district administration had sanctioned 108.66 lakh under PMGSY for construction of 2,281 km road. Of 2,281 km, 2,130 km stretch was constructed with cement concrete and road work was completed in January. However, locals alleged that use of sub-standard construction materials, lack of supervision and unholy nexus between the contractor and officials have led to damage of the road.

Assistant Engineer of Rural Development department Anil Sethi said the Naugaon-Rohia PMGSY road has been damaged due to soil erosion. The department has asked the contractor concerned to repair the road as soon as possible, he added.

Last year, villagers of Dhinkia had sought the intervention of the district administration to conduct a Vigilance probe into poor road work under PMGSY. The 5.3-km stretch from Borikina to Sumuda and 5-km stretch from Nuagaon to Dhinkia, were filled with potholes after a few months of its completion.

They had alleged that most of the newly constructed PMGSY roads in the panchayat have developed cracks and commuters are facing great difficulties. Similarly, Junior Engineer and Executive Engineer’s continuous absence from the office has affected the supervision work. A contractor said, “While local engineers are busy collecting their percentage, we are forced to use sub-standard construction materials to meet the budget.”