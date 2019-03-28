Home States Odisha

Stress on health, drinking water facilities at meet on heat wave readiness

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the India Meteorological Centre (IMD) predicting a rise in day temperature by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in the next three days in Odisha, the State Government on Wednesday convened a meeting to review heat wave preparedness. Malkangiri recorded the highest temperature on the day with mercury touching 40.5 degree Celsius.

At the State-level review meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi at the Secretariat, Health Department has been instructed to keep adequate facilities on standby in hospitals to treat sunstroke patients. Emphasis was laid on measures like keeping generators ready to ensure that air-conditioners and air-coolers function without any disruption in heat wave wards and cool rooms in the hospitals.

Discussions were also held to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to all hospitals in the State. The officials were also asked to avoid blackouts during summers or restrict it to early mornings and evenings.
It was also decided to start morning schools from April 2 and summer vacation by May 5. Schools have also been directed to keep first aid boxes and ORS packets handy.

Working hours of workers in unorganised sectors has been reduced and work will be interrupted between 11 am and 3.30 pm from April 1 to June 15. Principal Secretary, Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Department, Anu Garg informed that activities in all anganwadi centres will be restricted between 6 am and 10 am during the same period.

Commerce and Transport Department has been directed to regulate the timings of bus services during peak time and ensure that all public service vehicles carry potable water and ORS. The department has also been instructed to store drinking water at bus stands and truck terminals.

Officials of Forest and Environment Department informed that creation of water bodies, renovation of water holes and provision for temporary water points are being carried out in wildlife habitats.
Special Relief Commissioner and Managing Director of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority Bishnupada Sethi pointed out that 18 of 19 hottest years recorded globally have occurred since 2001.
The maximum temperature between March and June crosses 40 degree Celsius mark in Odisha which has been recording deaths and cases due to heat wave. In 2018, the death toll in the State due to heat wave stood at 15.

