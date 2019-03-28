Home States Odisha

Two killed in separate accidents in Capital

Two persons died in separate accidents in the Capital on Wednesday. In both the incidents, the victims were returning from Harirajpur Dola melana.

Published: 28th March 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two persons died in separate accidents in the Capital on Wednesday. In both the incidents, the victims were returning from Harirajpur Dola melana.In one case, a man died after falling from the flyover at Fire Station Square under Khandagiri police limits in the wee hours of Wednesday. The deceased is Narendra Behera of Banamalipur in Balipatna.

Behera was returning from the melana with his friends Laxmikant Senapati and Manas Sahoo when the incident occurred.“According to preliminary investigation, Behera is suspected to have dozed off and hit the motorcycle against the divider. While he fell off the flyover, Senapati and Sahoo fell on the road,” said Khandagiri IIC Rashmi Mohapatra. The injured were rushed to AIIMS and their condition is stated to be stable, he added.

In another incident, a man died after being hit by a truck in Pokhariput area. Pradeep Mishra of Dumduma was returning with his wife and child from Harirajpur melana when the incident occured. “The woman escaped unhurt but the child sustained injuries.

The truck driver fled from the spot and a search opeation has been launched to nab him,” Airfield Police said.Panchu Dola melana at Harirajpur village on Jatni-Pipili road is celebrated every year. The four-day event starts on the fifth day of Dola Purnima and is popularly known as Harirajpur melana.

