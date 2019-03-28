Women up in arms against liquor shop in Barimula  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Women staged a road blockade at Tinimuhani Chowk on Kendrapara-Cuttack State Highway on Wednesday demanding closure of a licensed Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) shop at Nageswarapur village in Barimula panchayat. While the movement of vehicles came to a grinding halt on the SH for more than two hours, pedestrians and commuters joined the protest spontaneously. “Impressed with the intensity of the protest by women of all age groups, even bystanders joined the strike,” said Ranjita Barik of Barimula.

“It is definitely a positive movement against liquor addiction, which has eaten into the family resources of poor villagers. Earlier, we had demanded before the Collector and the SP not to open liquor shop in the village, but the authorities did not pay any heed to our pleas,” said Sasmita Behera of Nageswarapur.

While a large number of villagers, including students, supported the protest, women activists and members of self -help groups criticised the district administration for setting up the liquor shop. “The State Government’s decision to open more liquor shops will ruin economy of rural households. We have decided to close down liquor shops in rural areas forcefully,” said Pinki Mallick, a women’s leader.

Unchecked flow of liquors and narcotics has started wrecking havoc among the people of rural and urban areas of the district. This apart, anti-social activities have gone up in rural areas. Drunkards and drug addicts are found harassing people and creating nuisance in the area. Police seem to have turned a blind eye to the illicit trade, she alleged.

Kendrapara Sub-Collector Sanjay Mishra said, “We assured the agitated women to take necessary steps to shift the liquor shop from the village after the elections. Following this, women called off their agitation.”