Wrongfully arrested man released from jail

After 16 days in confinement due to wrongful arrest by Commissionerate Police, Chandan Moharana of Chandni Chowk area here was released from Choudwar Jail.

CUTTACK:  After 16 days in confinement due to wrongful arrest by Commissionerate Police, Chandan Moharana of Chandni Chowk area here was released from Choudwar Jail. The Sessions Court granted him bail on Wednesday. Speaking to mediapersons after release, Chandan said he had to suffer, both physically and mentally, after he was arrested and sent to jail for no fault.

“Though I had tried to convince police about my innocence and non-involvement in the crime, they turned a deaf ear, arrested and forwarded me to court which remanded me to jail custody. The jail officials forced me to do carpentry. I have lost my dignity due to the arrest on false charges,” said Chandan.
He has urged the State Government to take stringent action against the police officials responsible for his wrongful arrest and demanded compensation for the loss of self-respect.

Chandan was arrested by Lalbag police on March 11 in connection with a 2013 Chauliaganj loot case while police were executing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued by a court. The real accused - also Chandan - identified himself as son of Purna Chandra Maharana of Chandini Chowk although he belonged to  Sikharpur area. This led police to the innocent man’s doorsetps as the then Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Chauliaganj police station and investigating officer of loot case proceeded without verifying the credentials.

Protesting the arrest, Chandan’s family members and locals of Chandini Chowk staged a demonstration and gheraoed Lalbag police station on March 19. Responding to the allegation, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cuttack, Akhileswar Singh ordered a probe which proved that the man who was arrested was innocent.

Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty too went on record stating that the youth, Chandan Maharana of Chandini Chowk, was innocent and booked in a loot case by mistake. He had also assured to ensure his release at the earliest.Meanwhile, the SDJM court, Cuttack Sadar on Wednesday allowed the petition of Chauliaganj police for reopening and further investigation of the old case, informed Additional Public Prosecutor, Biswajit Baral.
 

