Badri dares Niranjan to contest against him

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sitting BJD MLA from Ghasipura in Keonjhar district and School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra on Thursday challenged Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik to contest against him from the constituency in the General Elections.

“The people of Keonjhar do not know who is Niranjan Patnaik. Can he say what he has done for this district?” Patra said while addressing mediapersons here on Thursday.

Patra alleged that those who are out to tarnish his image have the advantage of TV, print and electronic media. “Let them campaign and contest against me from Ghasipura. I am sure I will have a landslide victory even if I become invalid.

In the last Assembly elections, I had won Ghasipura by about 88,000 votes. I openly challenge Niranjan to fight against me if he has the guts,” he said.Niranjan, however, said his party is yet to decide the constituency from where he will contest the polls. He, however, said the Congress will accept any challenge from BJD or BJP.

Ranjib Biswal Cong national spokesman

Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader Ranjib Biswal has been appointed the national spokesperson of All-India Congress Committee (AICC). Party president Rahul Gandhi made the appointment on Thursday. Biswal was a member of the 11th and 12th Lok Sabha in 1996-97 and 1998-99. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 2014.