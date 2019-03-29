Home States Odisha

Odisha: Bijay Mohapatra returns, will poll fortunes too?

Former Minister and senior leader Bijay Mohapatra’s re-entry into BJP on Thursday has evoked mixed reactions from party leaders and people in the district. 

Published: 29th March 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashis Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Former Minister and senior leader Bijay Mohapatra’s re-entry into BJP on Thursday has evoked mixed reactions from party leaders and people in the district. While some of his supporters termed it a good move, others slammed him for changing his stance within a few months of quitting the party.  Ganesh Samal, a BJP zilla parishad member of Patkura said, “Bijay Mohapatra has taken the right step by returning into BJP fold  after a gap  of four months. He is a popular leader in Kendrapada district as he had done several development works in the area when he was a minister in Chief  Minister Biju Patnaik’s cabinet. BJP will benefit from the move.”

Mahakalpada MLA and main rival Atanu Sabysachi Nayak said the move will have no impact. Mohapatra has been defeated from Mahakalapada and Patkura thrice and he will face similar consequences in the upcoming elections, he said. Mohapatra was defeated by Nayak in 2014. In the 2004 elections, Nayak  had defeated Mohapatra when he was in Orissa Gana Parisada and in 2009, he lost from Patkura Assembly segment. 

Srikant  Panda, a BJD leader of Kendrapara added, “He will be a  liability for BJP as he has no base in the district.” BJP leader Kalpana Mallicki said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity has soared in the country after the air strikes. Bijay Mohapatra took the right decision by re-joining BJP. This will strengthen the saffron party in the district and Baijayant Panda will score a hat-trick by winning from Kendrapara  Lok Sabha seat again.” 

Senior Congress leader and former chairman of Kendrapara municipality Akbar Ali said Bijay has become a laughing stock among the people of Kendrapada by re-joining BJP.  “He had attacked the State and Central BJP leaders for their step-motherly attitude towards Mahanadi and other issues few months back. But now, Bijay has surrendered before them for self and power.”

