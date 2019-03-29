Home States Odisha

Campaign time running out fast for LS nominees

In the previous elections, party nominees had enough time to reach out to voters.

Published: 29th March 2019 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  With only around 11 days left for campaigning to end, candidates of Berhampur Parliamentary constituency and its seven Assembly segments face a herculean task to reach out to voters. The constituency, spreading across Ganjam and Gajapati districts, will go to polls in the first phase on April 11. While candidates contesting for the Assembly seats are somehow managing the affair, the Lok Sabha nominees are struggling to reach out to voters in villages and towns and it is unlikely that they will be able to cover all the areas in time. 

Except BJD Lok Sabha candidate Chandra Sekhar Sahu, BJP's Bhrugu Baxipatra and V Chandra Sekhar Naidu of Congress are already on campaign path and have visited some areas of the constituency. Being a local, Sahu is a known face and hence, is yet to step up electioneering.Sources said the prospect of meeting voters personally and conducting door-to-door campaign seems remote in such a limited period. With time fast running out, the Lok Sabha candidates may have to rely on road shows and star campaigners of their respective parties. 

In the previous elections, party nominees had enough time to reach out to voters. But delay in announcing the names of candidates this time has made campaigning a difficult task for the parties. The Lok Sabha candidates may have to depend on the toil of MLA nominees of their respective parties to reap benefit in the polls.

Political observers believe that the ruling party's nominee has an advantage over  others this time. Sahu is a local leader and had contested as Congress candidate in the past. BJP's Bhrugu Baxipatra hails from a political family of undivided Koraput district. Adding to his woes is the dissidence within the party in all the seven Assembly segments. Similar is the situation in Congress camp. But Naidu's personality and his stress on exploring new avenues for employment is likely to put him in good stead. 

Sources said all the three Lok Sabha candidates are banking on new voters, particularly the first-timers. However, the delay in publication of the final electoral list has put the first time voters in a fix. Official sources said the final voters' list is under scrutiny and will be published soon. A private agency has already been entrusted to prepare the voter identity cards but the same may not be issued to voters before the polls. However, voters can exercise their franchise by producing any identity proof as sanctioned by the Election Commission.

