CMC raids lassi shops

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With the rise in temperature, hundreds of makeshift sarbat and lassi shops have mushroomed in the city. However, quality of the drinks remains a concern.To avoid a rerun of last year’s Salepur incident when 300 persons took ill after drinking sarbat, a special team of Cuttack Municipal Corporation swooped down on sarbat and lassi shops here.

A team of the CMC, headed by its Food Inspector PK Pradhan conducted surprise raids on several sarbat and lassi shops across the city.The team raided at least 60 sarbat and lassi shops at College Square, Ranihat, Bajra Kabati Road, Buxi Bazaar, Chandi Chhaka.

“Besides stale curd and some old and low quality essence, more than 60 kg of ice stored in an unhygienic condition were destroyed during the raid,” said CMC Food Inspector PK Pradhan.Stall owners not adhering to quality would be penalised if found guilty, said Pradhan.