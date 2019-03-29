Encourage creativity, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal tells teachers

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Thursday lauded North Orissa University (NOU) for its remarkable track record in research and training Addressing the 11th convocation of the university here, the Governor said the university has succeeded in bringing traditional knowledge into practice in tribal- dominated districts of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar through its National Service Scheme (NSS). Students should lend a helping hand to the underprivileged section of the society and that is the fundamental motive of education, he said.

The Governor said the university has come a long way after completing 20 years of its existence. The foremost responsibility of any university is to produce well-informed, motivated and cultured citizens who can bring about a change in society, he added.

“We need a system of education that encourages creativity and self-reliance instead of producing mechanised minds. We need an education that instils the spirit of Indianness among the countrymen,” the Governor said.The society now is suffering due to absence of humanity, tolerance, compassion and spirit of service to others, he added.

Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) chairman Dr Braj Bihari Kumar stressed on more research on social sciences and reformation in Indian education system. Vice-Chancellor Prof Pradeep Kumar Chand and Registrar Pramod Satapathy were present.

Honorary degrees to four eminent personalities

The Governor conferred honorary degrees on four eminent personalities. They are former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, former professor of physics Prof Niranjan Barik, Director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Prof Ajit Kumar Mohanty and former president of Odisha Sahitya Akademi Dr Ramchandra Behera. This apart, 24 students bagged gold medal while 924 received degree certificates, 1,978 postgraduate, 189 M.Phil/M.Tec, 58 Ph.D, two D.Litt and 931 professional certificates.