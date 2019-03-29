Home States Odisha

Martyr’s wife unfazed by political offer

Meanwhile, as the election frenzy grips the State, the mood in the village and the region is still sombre as the people continue to grieve the loss.

Published: 29th March 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 09:17 AM

BJP and BJD leaders at the martyr’s house in Ratanpur

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The embers of the pyre of Pulwama martyr  CRPF constable Manoj Kumar Behera of Ratanpur under Niali block had hardly cooled down, but the family has been caught in a political tussle.
A competition of sorts had erupted among the three political parties - the BJP, Congress and BJD - to capitalise on the tragedy which even went to the extent of offering Manoj’s wife Ililata ticket to contest in the elections from Niali Assembly seat. Ililata, still trying to cope with her loss, flatly refused.

“Leaders of the three parties had approached me to contest the polls but I refused. When my husband laid down his life fighting with the enemies of our country, how I can fight the electoral battle with my neighbours and well wishers,” the martyr’s wife explained.On being insisted, she gave a proposal to the leaders to ensure she is elected uncontested if they truly honour her martyred husband. However, they termed it impossible.  

  Behera’s wife Ililata with her daughter
Meanwhile, as the election frenzy grips the State, the mood in the village and the region is still sombre as the people continue to grieve the loss. Amid the gloom, though, prevails a sense of satisfaction brought by India’s retaliation by conducting air strikes on terrorist camps at Balakot 12 days later.

Ililata and the villagers, especially youth, expressed happiness over the air strikes and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bold move. “I lost my husband just two years after my marriage. But I am obliged to Prime Minister Modi for avenging my husband’s death by eliminating Pakistan-sponsored terror  ists,” she said.  In fact, the Balakot air strike seems to have enhanced the image of BJP in Ratanpur which has a sizeable supporters of both Congress and the ruling BJD. The impact of India’s fierce reprisal is more visible among the youth who are in complete admiration of the move.

However, Cuttack District Congress Committee general secretary Kedarnath Sahoo and BJD-supported Sarpanch of Ratanpur Abhimanyu Sahu claimed that the Balakot air strike claim would have a very little impact on the electoral decision of voters. Ililata said she has received an assistance of `25 lakh from the State Government and an ex-gratia of `35 lakh from the CRPF.  The CRPF authorities had also offered a job to her. But since Ililata has the responsibility of her 1-year-old daughter Manaswini, she is yet to take up the job offer.

“The State Government had promised to name the local school and road after Manoj besides setting up a martyr’s memorial in the village. However, the assurances are yet to be fulfilled,” she said.Ililata, who is a graduate, also pleaded with the State Government for providing a job in a nearby place as it would help her look after the family. Manoj’s father Jatadhari Behera (65) and mother Sabitri Behera (58) said the ration card which they had availed under Antyoday Anna Yojana was withdrawn by the State Government recently during the implementation of National Food Security Act (NFSA).

