Suresh attacks CM for neglecting W Odisha

Express News Service By

Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The BJP national secretary and Bargarh Lok Sabha candidate Suresh Pujari has accused Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of neglecting Western Odisha and trying to compensate it with his political rhetoric. Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, he alleged that the BJD Government did not create any irrigation facilities for Bargarh and Jharsuguda districts and Naveen Patnaik termed farmers suicides as a domestic issue.

Pujari accused the Chief Minister of being indifferent towards irrigation crisis faced by farmers in the district which led to farmer suicides. “After 20 years of being blind and deaf to our concerns, the Chief Minister is now concerned about Western Odisha,” he said, adding that people of Odisha want a new model of development and are pinning their hopes on the BJP led by Narendra Modi.

Pujari also attacked Prasanna Acharya and said despite being elected multiple times from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat, Acharya and the ‘Bhubaneswar-based Government’ have been step-motherly towards the region.