Home States Odisha

Suresh attacks CM for neglecting W Odisha

Pujari accused the Chief Minister of being indifferent towards irrigation crisis faced by farmers in the district which led to farmer suicides.

Published: 29th March 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA:  The BJP national secretary and Bargarh Lok Sabha candidate Suresh Pujari has accused Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of neglecting Western Odisha and trying to compensate it with his political rhetoric. Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, he alleged that the BJD Government did not create any irrigation facilities for Bargarh and Jharsuguda districts and Naveen Patnaik termed farmers suicides as a domestic issue.

Pujari accused the Chief Minister of being indifferent towards irrigation crisis faced by farmers in the district which led to farmer suicides. “After 20 years of being blind and deaf to our concerns, the Chief Minister is now concerned about Western Odisha,” he said, adding that people of Odisha want a new model of development and are pinning their hopes on the BJP led by Narendra Modi.

Pujari also attacked Prasanna Acharya and said despite being elected multiple times from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat, Acharya and the ‘Bhubaneswar-based Government’ have been step-motherly towards the region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp