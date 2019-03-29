Home States Odisha

Modi attacks Naveen Patnaik govt at Jeypore, says 'Chowkidar is Watching'

Modi asked people to punish the BJD government which despite remaining in power for the last two decades has failed to pull the state out of poverty.

Published: 29th March 2019 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 04:28 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Vijay Sankalp Samavesh at Koraput district in Odisha. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a frontal attack on the Naveen Patnaik government for its all round failure, corruption at all levels including the chit fund and mining scams and the growing atrocities against women and called upon people to vote for BJP for transformation.

Launching the campaign for Odisha from the constituency which will go to polls in the first phase on April 11, Modi asked people to punish the BJD government which despite remaining in power for the last two decades has failed to pull the state out of poverty. In a sharp departure from earlier rallies in Odisha, the Prime Minister also targeted the state government for its failure to tackle Naxal problem effectively.

“Can a government which is embroiled in chit fund scam, looted invaluable resources of tribals, failed to give safety and justice to women, develop Odisha,” he asked and called upon people to vote for BJP and see the transformation. He urged the voters to bring the BJP government both in the Centre and in Odisha, saying a “double-engine” government can only usher in all round development.

“I want to ask, should you not punish this government. Do you not deserve a change for a better Odisha,” Modi said and referred to the involvement of BJD leaders in chit fund and other scams. “But Chowkidar Sajag Achhi (The Chowkidar is watching),” he said.

The Prime Minister lashed out at the ruling dispensation for its poor record in safeguarding the interests of the poor, women and farming community. He was critical of the state government’s refusal to implement the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat health initiative. “The state government has deprived the farmers of Odisha from PM-Kisan scheme by not submitting the list of beneficiaries,” he said.

Modi also tried to woo the voters rally by highlighting recent developments in railways in the zone. He says a new railway division will be headquartered at Rayagada and railway line will be extended up to Malkangiri.

Earlier in a Twitter post in Odia, Modi said the ruling BJD has failed to meet the aspirations of the people while the Congress was unable to emerge as a credible opposition. "Odisha deserves a good government and the BJP will provide it," he said in the tweet.

Modi is also scheduled to address another election meeting at Kalahandi on April 2 which will also go to polls in the first phase on April 11. Simultaneous polling will be held in Odisha for the 21 Lok Sabha seats and the 147 assembly constituencies in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

