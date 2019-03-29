Home States Odisha

Mohan Jena quits BJD

Senior BJD leader and two-time Jajpur MP Mohan Jena resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday.

Published: 29th March 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJD leader and two-time Jajpur MP Mohan Jena resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday. Informing mediapersons about his resignation, Jena said he has sent a letter to party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in this regard.

Jena said he decided to resign from the BJD as the party did not consider his candidature for the Jajpur Lok Sabha seat. Asked if he planned to join any other party, Jena said he will take a decision in consultation with his supporters and the people of his constituency.

Jena was elected as Jajpur MP on a BJD ticket in the 14th Lok Sabha polls in 2004 and went on to win the seat for the second time in 2009. The BJD had replaced him with Rita Tarai as its candidate in 2014. The BJD has also denied ticket to Tarai this time and fielded Sarmistha Sethi as its candidate in her place.

Meanwhile, a day after joining the BJD, Subash Chauhan on Thursday was appointed the party’s state general secretary in charge of Kalahandi, Balangir, Bargarh and Sambalpur districts. The former national convenor of Bajrang Dal had joined the ruling BJD on Wednesday after putting an end to his 30-year association with BJP, which ignored his candidature for Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency and fielded Suresh Pujari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp