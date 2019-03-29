Mohan Jena quits BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJD leader and two-time Jajpur MP Mohan Jena resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday. Informing mediapersons about his resignation, Jena said he has sent a letter to party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in this regard.

Jena said he decided to resign from the BJD as the party did not consider his candidature for the Jajpur Lok Sabha seat. Asked if he planned to join any other party, Jena said he will take a decision in consultation with his supporters and the people of his constituency.

Jena was elected as Jajpur MP on a BJD ticket in the 14th Lok Sabha polls in 2004 and went on to win the seat for the second time in 2009. The BJD had replaced him with Rita Tarai as its candidate in 2014. The BJD has also denied ticket to Tarai this time and fielded Sarmistha Sethi as its candidate in her place.

Meanwhile, a day after joining the BJD, Subash Chauhan on Thursday was appointed the party’s state general secretary in charge of Kalahandi, Balangir, Bargarh and Sambalpur districts. The former national convenor of Bajrang Dal had joined the ruling BJD on Wednesday after putting an end to his 30-year association with BJP, which ignored his candidature for Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency and fielded Suresh Pujari.