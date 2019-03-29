Home States Odisha

Nomination begins for six LS, 42 Assembly seats for 3rd phase

The Election Commission on Thursday notified the third phase General Elections in the State, which would be held on April 23.

Published: 29th March 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 09:17 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Election Commission on Thursday notified the third phase General Elections in the State, which would be held on April 23.Nominations for six Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 Assembly segments commenced with the issue of notification. The process of filing nomination papers will continue till April 4. While scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on April 5, candidates unwilling to contest the elections can withdraw their candidature on April 8.    

The Lok Sabha seats for which elections will be held in the third phase are Sambalpur, Keonjhar (ST), Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar. Even as BJP has announced its nominees for Sambalpur, Puri, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, BJD has so far declared its candidates for three constituencies except Cuttack. Congress is yet to announce its list of nominees for these Lok Sabha segments.   

The key Assembly constituencies to look out for in the phase are Sambalpur, Rairakhol, Ghasipura, Anandapur, Champua, Dhenkanal, Pallahara, Kamakhyanagar, Talcher, Angul, Banki, Badamba, Barabati-Cuttack, Choudwar-Cuttack, Brahmagiri, Puri, Begunia, Bhubaneswar North and Central. Like the first and second phase elections, ECI has also modified voting time in the seven Assembly constituencies in this phase in view of law and order situation.  

While voters in Kuchinda, Rairakhol, Deogarh and Athamallik Assembly constituencies that fall under Sambalpur Lok Sabha segment can exercise their franchise from 7 am to 4 pm, constituents in Rengali, Sambalpur and Chhendipada will vote between 7 am and 6 pm. Voters in two Assembly constituencies - Pallahara and Angul in Dhenkanal Parliamentary segment will cast their votes from 7 am to 4 pm besides Champua Assembly constituency that comes under Keonjhar Lok Sabha seat. 

The voting timing for the rest constituencies is up to 6 pm. There has been no change in voting time in Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar Parliamentary constituencies and voters can exercise their rights between 7 am and 6 pm.    “The last date for withdrawal of candidature for the second phase elections in on Friday. After rejection of eight candidatures for Lok Sabha seats and 38 nominations for Assembly seats, 37 nominations for Lok Sabha and 261 for Assembly polls were found valid,”  CEO Surendra Kumar informed.

