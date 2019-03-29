Odisha in focus, Modi to start campaign from Jeypore today  

By Express News Service

After launching his re-election campaign from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will set the tone for electioneering in Odisha by addressing his first meeting at Jeypore under Koraput parliamentary seat on Friday.Koraput is one of the four Lok Sabha seats going to poll in the first phase on April 11. The other three parliamentary seats are Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Berhampur. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address his second election rally at Kalahandi on April 2.

The Prime Minister, who tore into the opposition’s ‘Mahagathbandhan’ led by Congress at the Meerut rally on Thursday, is expected to launch a massive offensive against the ruling Biju Janata Dal which is in power for the last 19 years.

Odisha is one of the focus states of the Prime Minister who expects good return for his party this election ostensibly due to anti-incumbency factor against Naveen Patnaik Government. Modi virtually launched the election campaign in September last year by inaugurating several projects and launching a basket of infrastructure and development projects worth over `20,500 crore.

Modi, who visited the State three times within a span of three weeks from December 2018 to January 2019, is expedited to cover at least two parliamentary seats during the four phases of elections to be held simultaneously for Lok Sabha and Assembly.

With the national BJP president Amit Shah setting an ambitious target to win over 120 out 147 Assembly seats in the State under his ‘Mission 120+’, the Prime Minister’s visit will boost the poll prospects of the party which is making all efforts to stop the BJD juggernaut.Apart from benefiting the party candidates of Koraput and Kalahandi Lok Sabha seats and Assembly segments, Modi’s visit will have its influence on the voters of neighbouring parliamentary seats of Nabarangpur and Balangir.

Top leaders of the state BJP including Bijay Mohapatra who returned to the party fold on the day has gone to Jeypore to attend the PM’s rally. Sources in the party said a formal re-induction of Mohapatra into BJP will be held in the presence of the Prime Minister.

Security beefed up

Security has been beefed up along the border areas to prevent Maoists from creating any disturbance during the Prime Minister’s public meeting. Modi is scheduled to address the meeting at Bankabija ground in the morning.According to sources, the police have stepped up vigilance along the State border with Andhra Pradesh and Chattisgarh. Besides, all connecting roads have been put under high surveillance.

The security agencies have started combing operations in Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Nabarangpur districts as the Maoists have been opposing the election and the PM’s policies. Top police officers are camping in Koraput to monitor the situation and review the security issues. Meanwhile, hectic activities were witnessed in the BJP camp with a host of senior leaders and workers turning up at the town. BJP State secretary Biren Senapati said the party workers are in an upbeat mood as it would be first election meeting of the Prime Minister in Odisha.